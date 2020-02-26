Johnny Depp Threatened To Burn And Drown Amber Heard

After an audio clip revealed that Amber Heard physically and emotionally abused Johnny Depp during their relationship, the Aquaman 2 star is finding herself facing a ton of backlash.

The defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife has brought forth a lot of disturbing details about their personal life and most of it paints Heard in a pretty bad light. Aside from that aforementioned audio clip, we’ve also learned that she filed for divorce just days after his mom passed away and that she told him no one would believe that he was a victim of abuse.

That being said, Depp isn’t exactly innocent in all this. As Page Six reports, the Hollywood A-lister apparently threatened to burn and drown his ex. Text messages sent to Depp’s friend and fellow actor Paul Bettany were read out loud in court today and among other things, they had the Pirates of the Caribbean star threatening to “burn Amber,” saying: “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f–k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.”

Additional messages sent to Bettany were also read, and they’re as follows:

“I’m gonna properly stop the booze thing, darling… Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA, this past Sunday…Ugly, mate. “No food for days…powders…half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers on plane and what do you get..??? An angry, aggro Injun in a f–kin’ blackout, screaming obscenities and insulting any f–k who got near…I’m done.” “I am admittedly too f–ked in the head to spray my rage at the one I love…For little reason, as well I’m too old to be that guy But, pills are fine!!!”

Depp is currently suing his ex-wife for $50 million, with the actor saying he was defamed in that op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post. And while no judgement has been made just yet, these messages certainly don’t bode well for him, showing that both parties did and said some pretty terrible things during their relationship.

It’s probably safe to say that we speak for almost everyone when we say that it feels like this whole fiasco has been dragging on for far too long now, but unfortunately, it seems that this is far from the last we’ll hear of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s heated court battle. At this point, we can only hope that they find a way to resolve things before their careers take too big of a hit.