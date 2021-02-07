Johnny Depp’s New Movie Bombs, Earned Less Than $15,000 At Box Office

You can’t say that Johnny Depp‘s army of fans don’t have his back, as they continue with their unwavering support for the fallen star, although they’ve sometimes veered a little too far into fanatical territory. A petition to force the creators behind the Animaniacs revival to apologize for an outdated joke based on a meme failed miserably, while they wrongfully blasted Netflix under the impression that the streaming service were erasing any trace of his existence from the content library.

One of the more wholesome campaigns saw social media users organize a 24-hour marathon of his back catalogue, but they certainly didn’t turn out for his latest theatrical release. Biographical drama Minamata hit theaters on Friday, and while the reviews have praised the leading man for giving one of his best performances in years, the movie’s vanished without a trace at the box office.

There were rumblings that Depp loyalists would turn up in their numbers to support his newest effort, but Minamata didn’t even chart among the fifteen highest-grossing titles of the weekend, meaning that it made less than the $15,000 earned by Serbian historical drama Dara of Jasenovac, which doesn’t make for encouraging reading.

Of course, all box office numbers have been drastically affected by the Coronavirus pandemic for almost a year now, with Denzel Washington’s The Little Things repeating at number one after bringing in just $2.1 million, while second spot is occupied by The Croods: A New Age in its eleventh week of release. Super Bowl weekend is never a particularly lucrative one for the theatrical industry even when business was operating at full capacity, either, but the dire performance of Minamata is yet another blow for Johnny Depp‘s career.