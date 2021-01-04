One Of Johnny Depp’s Best Movies Just Hit Netflix

Though Johnny Depp lost his libel case against The Sun, his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard continues. Of course, with the stoic support of his loyal fanbase at his side, there’s still a smidgen of hope that he may one day recover from all this. But whatever happens, it’s fair to say that the controversial actor faces an uphill struggle in his bid to fix his damaged reputation.

Earlier this week, fans claimed that Netflix were removing a number of films in Depp’s back catalogue as a knee-jerk reaction to his current legal plight. Clearly, though, that’s not the case and in fact, a movie starring the Hollywood legend has just hit the popular streaming platform. We’re talking about What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, which is one of his best efforts and will no doubt please devotees of the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor.

Boasting a 90% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the pic is a moving drama that focuses on the small town goings on of a working class family. Sure, on the surface that doesn’t sound all that compelling, but what makes the movie so special is the fantastic acting from a stellar cast.

Indeed, from Johnny Depp‘s poignant turn as the titular Gilbert who delicately balances the world on his shoulders, to an impressive portrayal of a mentally challenged teen by a young Leonardo DiCaprio, to a sweet and heartwarming performance from the fun-loving Juliette Lewis, there’s a whole lot to enjoy in Lasse Hallström’s inspiring drama. Not only did the film resonate well with critics and audiences, but it would also go on to earn several awards and nominations for its magnificent acting. In other words, if you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, now’s certainly a good time to do so.

