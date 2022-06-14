‘Joker 2’ being a musical hasn’t done anything to get rid of the Scorsese comparisons

Todd Phillips has never exactly been shy when it came to admitting that his psychological comic book thriller Joker was heavily indebted to Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, which has become wonderfully ironic in the years since when the legendary filmmaker is one of the most outspoken critics of superhero cinema.

For a long time, any tales of a potential second outing for Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck remained confined solely to the never-ending churn of the rumor mill, until the internet exploded at the news Joker: Folie à Deux had a screenplay. Well, it would be an understatement to say things have heated up significantly since then, with last night bringing two major bombshells.

Not only is Lady Gaga in talks to star opposite Phoenix as Harley Quinn, but Folie à Deux is set to be a musical. Gaga. Playing Harley. In a Joker musical. We are well and truly through the looking glass, people.

That’s one hell of an off-the-wall idea for a DC blockbuster, but as the good citizens of Twitter were quick to point out, Joker 2 is continuing the nascent franchise’s theme of looking over to the Scorsese filmography for inspiration.

If the first Joker was The King of Comedy, is this one New York, New York? https://t.co/mbrlsaSDc9 — Nicole Klepper (@NicoleKlepper) June 14, 2022

So one of you pointed out #Joker2 will likely be modeled after another Scorsese movie, #NewYorkNewYork



a musical with Liza Minella & Robert DeNiro



I can totally see it as Joker – DeNiro is even wearing a Hawaiian shirt 🤯



Trailer:https://t.co/vFB9NL7KGA — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) June 14, 2022

Jesus, if they keep with the formula and rip off Scorsese again, and it’s also a musical, then Joker 2 will just be New York, New York with clowns. pic.twitter.com/frzKHdRRDv — Kevin M. Brettauer (@AmosBurtonRisen) June 14, 2022

The way you know Hollywood execs spend too much time on Twitter is because “Joker 2 should be New York, New York” tweets were a dime a dozen here in early 2018. — Troy Peterson (@TroyMP94) June 14, 2022

WB Releases Three New Joker Posters 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

I'm definitely going to have to watch New York, New York before Joker 2 now (it was one I didn't get around to watching before we recorded the Awesome Movie Year episode on it in the 1977 season) https://t.co/72QIOfFPIu — Piecing It Together Podcast 🧩 (@PiecingPod) June 14, 2022

A Joker musical is a brilliant idea. A macabre, fucked up and darkly humourous cross between Sweeney Todd and New York New York is such an inspired vision for a Joker/Harley story. Naysayers prolly just think its gonna be West Side Story but Joker/Harley and thats not it 💀 — Miguel Aurelio Kneefel (@Miguel_Kneefel) June 14, 2022

So basically it’s… New York, New Joker: Part Due 🃏? https://t.co/SnWeGi8mbj — 𝙶𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚗 𝙳'𝙰𝚐𝚛𝚒𝚟𝚒𝚎𝚛𝚒 🎬 (@gaston_films) June 14, 2022

Joker One = The King of Comedy

Joker Two = New York, New York — Mikey Palacios (@ForbiddenArms) June 14, 2022

Of course, these kind of criticisms are going to continue until the day Joker: Folie à Deux lands on the big screen, but if you wanted to copy anyone’s filmmaking homework, then you could do a lot worse than one of the greatest to ever do it, even if the bushy-browed icon is hardly a massive fan of the concept.