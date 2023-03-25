‘Joker 2’ set photos confirm a long-standing Batman villain might join forces with Harley Quinn and the Clown Prince

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to come out in 2024 and already has the news channels buzzing because its promoters somewhere know exactly what needs to be done to keep the fans interested. It’s a little tricky, but the new scoop is that Harvey Dent will be in the film, which pushes the timeline back a bit.

Recently, set photos from the ongoing production of Joker 2 made it to Twitter, and what grabbed DC fans’ attention – other than Lady Gaga proving she is the perfect Harley Quinn – was a peek at a scene of a protest which includes a sign “Dent is a Clown.” That was a dead giveaway if you ask us.

Looks like Harvey Dent’s going to be in Joker 2! pic.twitter.com/hYkVbRmtif — The Green Kasey (@RawbertBeef) March 25, 2023

Anyone who follows Batman’s story knows that Harvey Dent was Bruce Wayne’s ally before his accident, post which he became one of Gotham’s feared villains. The Dark Knight (2008) tells this part of the story pretty well as Harvey Dent becomes Two-Face after acid is thrown on him by mob boss Sal Maroni, splitting his face down the middle between his old, good-looking self and his melted side. He becomes a villain and in one scene, he takes police lieutenant Gordon’s family hostage, which is when Batman tackles Dent and causes him to fall to his death.

Gordon knows Batman is the real savior but Batman believes Gotham needs Dent to be the hero. So to preserve that memory, Batman takes the blame and begins his life in the darkness.

Image via Warner Bros.

But how will this storyline fit well with the setting established by Joker (2019)? Well, for starters, Dent could be buddies with Thomas Wyne instead as last we saw, Bruce was just a kid. So, now the other big question is – who will be playing Two-Face in the film?

In the IMDb listing, Joaquin Phoenix is mentioned for reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, and Lady Gaga is set to sing her heart out as Harley Quinn in what promises to be a musical. The only other parts listed are Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, Mike Houston as Guard, and Jimmy Smagula as Guard. Even though Brendan Gleeson, Harry Lawtey, Troy Metcalf, and George Carroll are credited in the film and listed at the top of the credits, they haven’t been assigned roles so far.

So, the role of Dent is up in the air at this point but some fans have a wishlist. Patrick Fabian would make a great Two-Face if the story reaches that part of the timeline.

Some are already tuned into We Got This Covered’s wavelength as they predict how the film will be introducing Dent.

Harvey was a friend of Bruce, but I think he’s gonna be a closer friend of Thomas here instead. Maybe a potential father figure to Bruce too? — CJ Huaman (@CeeJaysNotHuman) March 25, 2023

Are we gonna see a teenage Bruce Wayne in this movie? — Optic (@FilmsSuperhero) March 25, 2023

If fans weren’t already psyched about the film, this latest development will definitely leave everyone eagerly awaiting its arrival in theaters, so that they get to see for themselves how it all comes together.