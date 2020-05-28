Jonah Hill Reportedly Eyed To Play The MCU’s Foggy Nelson

Although Marvel haven’t made it clear yet whether they plan on rebooting Daredevil on the big or small screen, with recent reports claiming that both a revival of the canceled Netflix show on Hulu and a feature-length movie are currently under consideration, it seems clear that the Man Without Fear is being lined up to play an important role in the MCU either way.

Many fans have been hoping that Charlie Cox could end up reprising his Netflix role under new ownership, and while the higher-ups at the studio are said to be keen on making it happen, there’s no guarantee at this stage that it’ll work out that way. From the cast of Daredevil, only the title character and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin have any realistic shot at being kept on as part of the MCU, meaning the door is wide open for the rest of Matt Murdock’s supporting players to be recast.

As played by Elden Henson in the Netflix series and Jon Favreau in Ben Affleck’s 2003 outing, Daredevil’s closest friend, colleague and confidant Foggy Nelson has largely been used as comic relief without playing too large a role in the plot, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that both National Treasure 3 and Aladdin 2 were in development well before they were announced – that Marvel are planning on Foggy having a larger role in their proposed reboot, and they want a big name actor to play him.

According to our intel, Jonah Hill is at the top of their wish-list to portray Foggy, but if they can’t get him, then they’ll be going after actors of a similar style and caliber. Of course, the 36 year-old might be best known for his work in the comedy genre, but he’s also got two Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor under his belt, as he’s shifted into more dramatic territory in recent years.

Having recently turned down the chance to join The Batman though, it seems clear that Hill won’t sign on to a comic book blockbuster just for the sake of it. As such, if Marvel really do want to secure his services, then they’ll need to come up with a very good offer that makes it clear that he won’t just be playing Daredevil‘s sidekick. As mentioned above, they are planning to give Foggy a bigger role, but it’s still unknown how heavily he’ll factor into things.

Even if this doesn’t work out, though, we also know that Hill’s name has come up in discussions for the Fantastic Four reboot before, with our sources saying that’s still an option, too. So, one way or another, it seems we’ll soon be seeing the actor in the MCU.