Joseph Gordon-Levitt reveals the biggest compliment of his acting career

It’s been almost 10 years since Christopher Nolan completed his Batman trilogy of films with 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, but we’re arguably still feeling the rippling effects of that movie today. At the time of its release, it raked in over $1 billion worldwide and was one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

One of the best aspects of the movie is its star-studded cast, including Christian Bale reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Tom Hardy as Bane, Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth, Anne Hathaway as Selina Kyle, Gary Oldman as Commissioner James Gordon, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as John “Robin” Blake.

Levitt, who was a newcomer to the franchise, recently shared his experience taking part in what must’ve been an intimidating roster of co-stars. The actor recently hosted a Ask Me Anything post on Reddit in promotion of his new acting class.

One fan asked the actor, “What’s the greatest praise you’ve ever received for your work?”

Levitt’s answer turned out to involve one of his The Dark Knight Rises co-stars, it turns out, though it’s unclear if the compliment was actually issued on the set of that film or if it happened some other time.

“I believe Gary Oldman once used the word ‘honest,'” Levitt recalled. “To me, I couldn’t ask for praise much higher.”

We can’t say we’re surprised a compliment from Oldman is one Levitt considers the highest praise possibly since the actor is a veritable virtuoso who has transformed to the point of non-recognition in numerous film roles.

As for what’s in store next for Joseph Gordan-Levitt, we hope the right filmmakers can come along to entice the actor to bring back his character from The Dark Knight Rises, the legendary Robin, AKA Nightwing.