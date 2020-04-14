Josh Brolin Can’t Wait To Play Cable Again In Deadpool 3

Josh Brolin has kept himself busy for the past couple of years, playing both Thanos and Cable in various MCU films and Deadpool 2 respectively. Of course, Infinity War and Endgame being the bigger movies, both in box office numbers and overall popularity, one would assume that the actor would want to reprise his role as the Mad Titan, but it seems that Brolin can’t wait to play Cable again in Deadpool 3.

Thanos received a lot of acclaim in his final appearances in the Infinity Saga, and many fans believe that it was all due to Josh Brolin and his charismatic portrayal of the character. Even the mastermind behind the MCU is of that opinion himself, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise if we end up seeing the actor in a spinoff movie or TV show. Yet, that’s not the only thing that Brolin’s got going for himself in the world of superheroes.

In fact, there were also a lot of people who praised him for Cable in Deadpool 2, and it’s been reported that he’s in talks to reprise his role in the sequel. How he’ll factor into the plot the next time around is still unknown, but it’s clear that people want him back. And according to Rob Liefeld, one of the creators behind Cable, Brolin can’t wait to don the costume of the soldier who’s from the future again.

“Josh wants to be Cable again sooner than later,” Liefeld said in an interview. “He is itching to be Cable again. He loved being Cable. Told me he understands how beloved his role as Thanos is, but he doesn’t look completely like Josh Brolin.”

Liefeld further revealed that the reason for this is that his role in Deadpool 2 changed his career prospects in Hollywood, saying:

“These are Josh Brolin’s own words telling me, Rob Liefeld. He told me, ‘Rob when I appeared as Cable in Deadpool 2, my phone rang off the hook.’ It changed everything for him and obviously Josh is gonna get some career lifetime achievement award at some point. The guy is just one of our greatest actors.”

Tell us, though, would you like to see Brolin in Deadpool 3? And if so, what role should he play in the narrative now after fulfilling his goal in the previous film? Sound off with your thoughts in the usual place below and watch this space for more. After all, with the threequel quickly taking shape, we should get some further info on it sooner rather than later.