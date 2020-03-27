Josh Brolin Reportedly Returning For Thanos Prequel Show On D+

For nearly a decade, Thanos was the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s big bad, causing trouble for our heroes all throughout the Infinity Saga before we finally learned that he was the puppeteer pulling the strings of villains like Loki and Ronan the Accuser. Of course, he ultimately met his end at the hands of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and is, to date, the only antagonist in the MCU who’s been killed by them twice.

But death is never final in comic book movies, and especially not in this particular franchise. So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to learn that Marvel still has plans for the big bad and will indeed be bringing him back at some point. When it comes to the silver screen, the most likely place that’ll happen seems to be Chloé Zhao’s cosmic ensemble pic The Eternals. Beyond, that, though, we’ve now heard that Josh Brolin may reprise the iconic role somewhere else as well.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk shows were coming to Disney Plus – Thanos is set to get his own limited series on the Mouse House’s streaming service which will act as a prequel and see Brolin back in the part. Details are still scarce, but we’re told we’ll find him on Titan and learn more about his backstory and the events that shaped him into the villain he ultimately became.

It’s unclear when exactly this show could materialize, but given the character’s ongoing popularity, a comeback for him – be it in prequel form of even some sort of resurrection – can’t be ruled out. After all, though it would seem that Marvel has eyes on a few other villains for when it comes to who will be the MCU’s next big bad, it’d be foolish to think we’ve seen the last of Thanos.