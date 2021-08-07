Jumanji Producer Offers Status Update On Next Installment

It’s only a matter of time before the latest chapter in the resurgent Jumanji franchise is given the official green light to start gearing up for production. After all, the bumper box office success of Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level made them the only two of Sony’s ten highest-grossing titles ever that don’t feature Spider-Man, Venom or James Bond, and with 007 now the property of Amazon, the studio is lighter on marketable franchises than ever before.

Co-writer and director Jake Kasdan revealed shortly after the last installment was released in December 2019 that he’d already started work on the threequel, which will presumably see the video game and real worlds collide in spectacular fashion based on how The Next Level ended, with a stampede of rampaging ostriches barreling down the streets of Brantford.

Kevin Hart says more Jumanji is definitely going to be happening eventually, even if co-star Karen Gillan recently admitted that she hasn’t heard anything about it, but is more than game for a return. Producer and longtime Dwayne Johnson collaborator Hiram Garcia has now offered an update, with the writing process underway as the story begins to get hammered into shape.

“We’re very focused on delivering the best version of that story. Obviously when you’re fortunate enough to bring a team back together for the third time you want to knock it out of the park. It’s important for us to deliver something big for the fans while still expanding on our Jumanji story. So we are drilling down deep and collaborating closely with our writers, director Jake Kasdan and producing partner on this Matt Tolmach.”

Effects-driven adventures with budgets upwards of $150 million are difficult enough to put together at the best of times, never mind a franchise like Jumanji that boasts four lead characters played by major stars, as well as a sprawling supporting cast. Johnson, Hart, Gillan and even Alex Wolff are all very busy people with packed schedules, but at least we know that another blockbuster escapade is definitely in the works, with all of the key players intent on making it happen.