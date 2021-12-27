‘Jurassic Park’ trends for no real reason, but we’re here for it
Even though next summer’s Jurassic World: Dominion marks the fifth sequel to have arrived in the last three decades, none of the subsequent installments have come close to recapturing the magic of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park.
That’s not to say any of them have been abjectly terrible, but when the original became the highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema when it was first released, seamlessly merged old school practical effects with cutting-edge CGI to deliver action sequences that still hold up today, and delivered a nonstop roller-coaster ride of excitement from the first minute to the last, there’s no shame in that.
Twitter can be unpredictable at the best of times, but even then, to see Jurassic Park trending hard less than 48 hours after Christmas and eighteen months shy of its 30th anniversary came out of the blue. That being said, we’re totally on board with it, because the spectacular crowd-pleaser remains as awesome now as it ever was.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Dominion will bring back Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in major supporting roles, teaming them up with the Jurassic World crew for what Chris Pratt called the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park universe, which is creating dangerously high expectations in the minds of fans, which it can hopefully live up to.