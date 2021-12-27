‘Jurassic Park’ trends for no real reason, but we’re here for it

Even though next summer’s Jurassic World: Dominion marks the fifth sequel to have arrived in the last three decades, none of the subsequent installments have come close to recapturing the magic of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park.

That’s not to say any of them have been abjectly terrible, but when the original became the highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema when it was first released, seamlessly merged old school practical effects with cutting-edge CGI to deliver action sequences that still hold up today, and delivered a nonstop roller-coaster ride of excitement from the first minute to the last, there’s no shame in that.

Twitter can be unpredictable at the best of times, but even then, to see Jurassic Park trending hard less than 48 hours after Christmas and eighteen months shy of its 30th anniversary came out of the blue. That being said, we’re totally on board with it, because the spectacular crowd-pleaser remains as awesome now as it ever was.

Cast of jurassic park after cgi debut pic.twitter.com/f31DrTLLjL — The oomf that you Are today. (@MITSKlSUS) December 26, 2021

Mewtwo is a bit far more rooted in "Jurassic Park" than Aerodactyl itself https://t.co/vsOkZRDh2F — Vergo Deserves This Meltdown, It's Been Four Years (@vergolophus) December 27, 2021

Maybe the problem was selling Jurassic Park as a theme park where the dinosaurs were supposed to be contained rather than as an bro-tastic adventurama where the point is they are not. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) December 27, 2021

jurassic park should do a itsv/nwh and just bring all these legacy raptors back into the same movie, they're far too good to be forgotten or retconned pic.twitter.com/esi3Nb8JAZ — samosasaurus 🌈 (@samosasaurus) December 26, 2021

Jurassic World: Dominion Teaser Poster References First Jurassic Park 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

"Mummy i want to watch Jurassic park again and see that naughty man get eaten" 😅 pic.twitter.com/JIuKjudLVk — 🌻🌿 (@notasborednow) December 27, 2021

It’s a Jurassic park kind of night! But which one is it? pic.twitter.com/rc7eUiCKVP — Eric (@bananman1234) December 27, 2021

To me it'd add to a sense that Jurassic Park scientists didn't really care to correctly specify the animals. Like the wrong spellings in JP cryo. Their specialism wasn't dinosaurs, just returning life from DNA samples. They could even have found DNA of animals previously unknown. — Arjan Bos (@bos_arjan) December 27, 2021

Dominion will bring back Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in major supporting roles, teaming them up with the Jurassic World crew for what Chris Pratt called the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park universe, which is creating dangerously high expectations in the minds of fans, which it can hopefully live up to.