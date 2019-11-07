Jurassic World 3 Adds Two More Returning Cast Members

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom didn’t exactly go over too well with fans or critics, but it still brought in enough profit at the box office to warrant moving forward with yet another sequel, with J. A. Bayona’s film scooping up roughly $1.3 billion. Clearly, then, the series still has legs and sure enough, we’ll eventually be seeing Jurassic World 3.

Set to touch down in 2021, not much is known about the pic just yet, but Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are both expected to return. As are some of the original Jurassic Park cast, with Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum all locked in. But the fun doesn’t end there, as Collider is now reporting that Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda, who appeared in Fallen Kingdom, are also set to reprise their roles.

It’s unclear what capacity they’ll show up in, but their return is certainly welcome and it’ll be fun seeing them rub shoulders with the original Jurassic Park trio. Speaking of which, we also don’t know much about how the beloved characters will factor into the plot or Jurassic World 3, but it’ll definitely be nice to catch up with them.

The Indoraptor Is Let Loose For EW's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Blowout 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After all, Neill’s Alan Grant was last seen in 2001’s Jurassic Park III. Ditto for Dern’s Ellie Satler, who appeared in just a cameo on that occasion. Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm, meanwhile, took part in last year’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, so it wasn’t too much of a surprise to learn that he’d be back for the threequel.

Unfortunately, Jurassic World 3 won’t be materializing for a while yet, as filming will begin in 2020 ahead of the pic’s June 11th, 2021 release. Fans can at least rest easy though knowing that it’ll be worth the wait and bring us the crossover between the original films and the new ones that they’ve been asking for for years now.