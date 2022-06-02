‘Jurassic World Dominion’ already breaking box office records

As a whole, the theatrical industry is still regaining its footing after being decimated by the effects of the pandemic, unless of course we’re talking about blockbuster franchise fare. It’s no coincidence every single top-grossing Hollywood production to release since the beginning of 2020 is either a sequel or a comic book adaptation, with Jurassic World Dominion next out of the gate seeking to capitalize.

Both of the previous installments in the second trilogy have comfortably surpassed the billion-dollar mark globally, and while Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the only movie to have cracked 10 figures in the age of COVID, we’ve got every reason to expect that Colin Trevorrow’s threequel will follow suit, given that it’s the continuation of two epic sci-fi fantasies that combined to earn $3 billion already, with some nostalgia sprinkled on top via the returns of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

As things stand, Dominion is already off to a record-breaking start having released in South Korea yesterday. After hauling in a shade over $6 million from its first day in local theaters, the dinosaur spectacular has already surpassed the one-day opening tallies of both No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to set a new pandemic-era benchmark.

While South Korea pales in comparison to other markets in terms of size and total earning potential, Universal are going to take it as a huge sign of encouragement nonetheless. Even if nobody can agree whether or not Jurassic World Dominion marks the end of the line for the saga, we can all surmise that it’s going to make a ton of money.