New ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ images showcase characters new and old

Jurassic World: Dominion is the finale that’s been a long time coming, whatever way you slice it. It’s been four years since the last chapter in the dino-sized saga, thanks to COVID holding up both production and its release, but it’s also been nigh on 30 years since the original Jurassic Park hit theaters in 1993. The legacies of both halves of the franchise combine, then, in this epic threequel which brings together the new and OG casts.

And two of the movie’s stars are showcased in these latest promo images for the flick. As shared by Total Film Magazine (via GamesRadar), both Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm are highlighted, although Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing, Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler, and Sam Neill’s Alan Grant are nowhere to be seen. Instead, two fresh additions are featured. Pratt is pictured with DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts while Goldblum is paired with Mamoudou Athie’s Ramsay Cole. Check out the pics via the gallery below:

The third image, meanwhile, puts the focus on the real stars of the show — the dinosaurs. Specifically, it gives us a glimpse at a herd of Gallimimus marching through the fog, as seen through the windscreen of a car. This reminds us of the other big USP of Dominion: following clone girl Maisie (Isabella Sermon) releasing them into the wild at the end of Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs once again rule the planet. We already got a taste of how humanity’s no longer at the top of the food chain in 2019 short film Battle at Big Rock. Fans may also wish to revisit the Dominion prologue short before the new movie, too.

We’re still not entirely sure if this is really the end for the Jurassic film series, but all the signs are pointing to it being an unmissable event for those who’ve been loving these movies for the past three decades. Catch Jurassic World: Dominion when it roars into theaters on June 10.