‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ director teases Bryce Dallas Howard’s story arc

Regardless of what happened in Fallen Kingdom and what’s going to happen in next summer’s Dominion, Bryce Dallas Howard’s association with the Jurassic World franchise will circle back to her running away from a T-Rex while wearing heels in one way or another.

It’s probably the single most popular meme to emerge from the sequel trilogy, and it’s even been addressed in-canon as a wink to the fans, but the actress has nonetheless proven as a more than capable action hero. Howard’s Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady have a major part to play in Dominion, even if they’re in real danger of being overshadowed.

That’s to be expected when Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are re-teaming as a trio for the first time in almost 30 years to play full-blown supporting roles, but that doesn’t mean Howard and Pratt will be forgotten. In fact, director Colin Trevorrow teased to Entertainment Weekly that saying anything about Claire’s arc in Dominion would be a spoiler.

“I don’t want to say just yet. But she’s at a point where she’s questioning her methods, and whether she can stay safe and fulfill the responsibility that she has to the other people in her life that care about her.”

Dinos roam among us in new 'Jurassic World Dominion' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Having already been described as the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park universe, we’re expecting nothing but major success for Jurassic World: Dominion. The previous to installments combined to earn $3 billion at the box office, so the conclusion of a six-film arc is by no means the end of the franchise itself.