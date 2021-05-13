New Jurassic World: Dominion Photo Takes To The Water

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about Jurassic World: Dominion, which was the first major Hollywood production to resume shooting in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic when the cast and crew got back to work after a lengthy hiatus in July of last year. Returning director Colin Trevorrow eventually called it a wrap in November, which was around the same time Universal delayed the film by twelve months to June 2022.

You can completely understand why the executives didn’t want to take a risk on releasing Dominion this year when the extended Jurassic Park series is the studio’s second most lucrative franchise behind Fast & Furious, with predecessors Jurassic World and Fallen Kingdom earning a combined total of almost $3 billion at the box office.

Dominion is poised to bring the second trilogy to a close, but with a lifetime haul of $5 billion and counting from theaters, it’s very unlikely that we’ll be seeing the last of the dinosaur mythology by the time the credits fade to black. Where it’ll go next remains to be seen, but a new image – which you can check out below – teases that Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Omar Sy’s returning Barry Sembene will be taking to the open water.

Jurassic World: Dominion is shaping up to be something of a Greatest Hits collection with Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith and Jake Johnson being joined in the ensemble by the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. The end of Fallen Kingdom set the franchise up to head in a creative direction fans have never witnessed before, and the pressure is on for the cast and crew to live up to the high expectations given the massive success of the last two installments and the added nostalgia factor.