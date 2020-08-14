Jurassic World: Dominion Set Photos Reveal The Return Of A Familiar Dinosaur

Having been one of the first major productions to resume shooting following a months-long delay due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Jurassic World: Dominion is just showing off at this point with the amount of photos that have been making their way online. Not only have we seen huge outdoor sets and teases of a return to Site B, but the original stars of the franchise have been dropping nostalgia bombs on social media that hark back to their time on Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park almost 30 years ago.

All of the official plot details we have so far came from the end of last installment Fallen Kingdom, which saw dinosaurs roaming the wilds once again with an eye to reclaiming their place at the top of the food chain. There’s no word if Dominion will continue the human cloning storyline that divided fans the last time out, but one area where the most recent movies have fallen well short of their predecessors is when it comes to the human characters.

The return of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern will hopefully right the ship in that aspect, but it also looks as though the production is bringing back some fan favorite reptiles as well, with new photos revealing that the tiny-yet-terrifying Compsognathus will be back to terrorize the cast once again, and you can check out the images below.

The little critters were first seen in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, before making brief appearances in Jurassic Park III and Fallen Kingdom, where they more than showed that it isn’t just the massive dinosaurs you need to be afraid of. With so many legacy players involved in Jurassic World: Dominion though, the Compies surely won’t be underestimated this time around.