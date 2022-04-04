‘Jurassic World Dominion’ star shares BTS images with Sam Neill

For once the most exciting thing about a Jurassic movie isn’t the genetically engineered prehistoric dinosaurs but the squishy and terrified humans. Fans are hyped for Jurassic World Dominion bringing the core Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm together for the first time since 1993.

Dominion was shot at the height of COVID in the United Kingdom and the cast was under strict lockdown rules, though they all seem to have gotten along swimmingly. One especially popular cast member is the absurdly loveable Sam Neill, who took a break from posting adorable videos from his farm on Twitter to appear in the movie.

After Chris Pratt’s funny BTS photograph with the actor, now DeWanda Wise, who plays Kayla Wise in Dominion, expressed her love with a post on Instagram:

Dominion will pick up where Fallen Kingdom left off, with Ingen’s dinosaurs released into the world and apparently thriving. We got a taste of this in the fun short Battle at Big Rock and the latest trailers, both of which show dinosaurs sliding neatly into ecosystems around the world.

The trailer explains that mankind learning to share the planet with gigantic scaly creatures is going to be a rough ride, so expect Dominion to thoroughly explore how these bizarre events would affect society.

Dominion will conclude the trilogy that began with Jurassic World, though producers have underlined that this is by no means the conclusion of the multi-billion dollar Jurassic franchise. Even so, we anticipate a decent hiatus before it returns, so this may be the last time we ever see the classic cast squaring off with an angry T-Rex.

Jurassic World Dominion will hit theatres on June 10.