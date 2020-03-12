First Jurassic World: Dominion Poster References Jurassic Park

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently shooting, with the first photos from the set indicating that we might see scenes involving dinosaurs in the snow. The film is the final entry in the Jurassic World trilogy, showing the world dealing with the aftermath of the mass dinosaur escape at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. This will apparently see mankind struggling to adapt to dinos walking the Earth once more, and we got a teaser of how this new world looks in the Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock short released last year.

One interesting thing spotted on the set pics was the film’s new logo though, which appeared to revert to the iconic red and black design from 1993’s Jurassic Park. Now, the studio has released a teaser poster showing off that logo, confirming that it is indeed a direct reference.

See for yourself below:

The origins of this logo stretch back before the 1993 film was made, with the basic design drawn from Chip Kidd’s cover for the first edition of Michael Crichton’s novel. His Tyrannosaurus Rex silhouette was then adapted as the movie’s official logo, being heavily used both within the fictional world of the film and in its real-life marketing. The basic design carried over into the Jurassic World series, too, switching up the color scheme to light blue and metallic silver.

So, what could this return to the old colors signify? Well, we know that Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will be reprising their roles from the 1993 original. Though they’ve all returned to the franchise before, Jurassic World: Dominion will be the first time they’ve all appeared in the same movie since the first one. On top of that, it may be a hint that Dominion will bring the franchise full circle and properly close things out.

Right now, a lot remains mysterious, and though Fallen Kingdom wasn’t great, I can’t help but get excited for the dinosaur action that Jurassic World: Dominion promises.