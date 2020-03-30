Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Reportedly Ends The DC Animated Movie Universe

While the recent “Crisis on Infinite Earths” wrapped up multiple years of The CW’s Arrowverse, it now seems that Warner Bros. want to do the same for the DC Animated Movie Universe. The DCAMU began with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox in 2013, but may now be coming to an end with Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. The film, which you can catch the trailer for above, will reportedly be the final chapter in the “New 52”-inspired DCAMU.

According to ComicBook.com, Apokolips War will provide an epic conclusion to the film series, while also acting as a sequel to 2017’s well-received Justice League Dark. The plot will see John Constantine’s supernatural crew team up with a Superman-led Justice League to prevent Darkseid from threatening the existence of Earth. In practice, this means we’ll get an epic cast of characters and their voice actors, including Jerry O’Connell as Superman, Matt Ryan as Constantine, and Taissa Farmiga as Raven.

From what we see in the trailer, Darkseid is able to subdue Batman and other members of the Justice League, with the fight drawing in characters including Damian Wayne, Swamp Thing and even Lex Luthor. In addition, Darkseid seems to force some of the League to his side during the battle, most notably Cyborg. All this is shaping up to provide a huge showdown that may even cost the lives of some of the characters.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips will be the fifteenth entry in the DCAMU, which has brought in many elements from the recent DC canon. However, this doesn’t mean that DC are going to be slowing down on animated efforts, with new features like Superman: Red Son and Superman: Man of Tomorrow in 2020, existing outside of the DCAMU’s continuity. Fans will be able to get their hands on Justice League Dark: Apokolips War from May 5th, 2020 through its digital release, before a Blu-ray and 4K UHR launch on May 19th.