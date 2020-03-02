Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Trailer Teases An Epic DC Animated Movie

IGN has revealed the first trailer for the next DC Animated Original feature film, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. A sequel to 2017’s popular Justice League Dark movie was announced last summer, with the same cast returning, but this teaser promises that Apokolips War is actually much bigger than that. Not only is it a follow-up to JLD, but it also brings the whole Justice League together and is something of a crossover of multiple recent DC animated efforts.

As you can see up above, Superman and John Constantine, the two leaders of the superhero teams coming together to save the world and defeat Darkseid, are the protagonists of the piece. Jerry O’Connell, meanwhile, is reprising the Man of Steel, a role he first played in the Death of Superman/Reign of the Superman two-part movie event across 2018 and 2019. His real-life partner, Rebecca Romijn, is also back as Lois Lane from those films. As is Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor.

Constantine is, of course, once again played by TV star Matt Ryan. When NBC cancelled Constantine after just 13 episodes in 2014, we bet the actor never thought he’d still be playing the Hellblazer all these years later, both in animated efforts like this and as a regular on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow. American Horror Story‘s Taissa Farmiga is also on board from the JLD film as Raven.

For more, check out the synopsis for the feature below, which reveals the rest of the star-studded cast of superheroes:

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War features the largest Super Hero cast in the history of DC Universe Movies with dozens of actors/characters spotlighted in a grand ensemble of talent reprising their roles from this six-year story continuum. Matt Ryan (Legends of Tomorrow, Constantine), Jerry O’Connell (Carter, Bravo’s Play by Play, Stand by Me) and Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Mule, American Horror Story) anchor the cast as Constantine, Superman and Raven, respectively – the triumvirate determined to assemble the forces necessary to lead humanity’s final attack. Alongside that trio are the long-running core of Justice League voices — Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Batman, Rosario Dawson (Briar Patch, Daredevil, Sin City) as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds) as Cyborg and Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, Insatiable, Ugly Betty) as The Flash – as well as JL-adjacents Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, The Librarians) and Rainn Wilson (The Office, The Meg) as the voices of Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively.

With Superman: Red Son recently arriving, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is the next DC Animated Original Movie to come our way, though Warner Bros. Entertainment has yet to announce a release date. As soon as that changes, we’ll be sure to let you know.