Justice League League Dark: Apokolips War Reveals Constantine’s Surprising Ex-Lover

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is out now, marking the thrilling conclusion to years of DC animated movies. The film brings together the titular supernatural superhero team, the Justice League themselves and the Suicide Squad, with all the heroes pitted against Darkseid and his Apokoliptian forces. But, amongst all that epicness, there’s one hilarious small scene that fans can’t stop talking about. And it’s to do with Constantine’s surprising relationship history.

This sequence, as shared by Twitter user @Jo_Zatarra, has gone viral on social media, as the clip in question sees Raven (Taissa Farmiga) and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) approaching Task Force X’s King Shark and Harley Quinn. The occult detective reacts with horror when he sees who it is, commenting that it’s his ex. Raven quips that the mental image of Constantine and Harley together is “gross.” But it’s not Harley who’s Constantine’s ex.

See for yourself below:

Yup, apparently Constantine once had a romantic fling with… King Shark, of all people. We’ve always known that the Hellblazer was bisexual, something that’s accurately portrayed across all the mediums, but, uh, this still comes as a bit of a shock. And fans have had a field day with it on Twitter.

The guy knows what he likes. Gotta appreciate that.

Let’s appreciate the fact that Constantine thinks going out with Harley is crazier than going out with a giant killer shark mutant — Chetzale! (@tatobamain) May 5, 2020

Can someone add Guillermo Del Toro into this thread? This might get him back on board the shelved JLD movie.

Shape of Water, but it's John Constantine & King Shark. Weirdly, it is still Michael Shannon trying to hurt them. — Royce Miller, Creator of Arkham Escape (@Royce_A_Miller) May 5, 2020

OK, everyone stop tweeting. This hilarious Simpsons reference has won the internet today.

“Hey, Boss, you told me John Constantine was Dead…”

“No, I said he ‘sleeps with the fishes.” — A Goddamn Cybernaut! (@manmiles) May 5, 2020

Does anyone else now want to see a Constantine and King Shark romance play out in the Arrowverse? The latter hasn’t been seen for a season or so on The Flash, after all. Bring him over to Legends of Tomorrow and watch the sparks fly on board the Waverider.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is available digitally now and arrives on 4K/Blu-Ray/DVD from May 19th.