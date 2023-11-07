The 10 best Justin Long Movies and TV Shows

Justin Long, an actor who often flies under the radar in Hollywood, has been making his mark for the past two decades. He has a talent for shining in various projects and making a lasting impression. His journey began when he was just 21 with 2001’s Jeepers Creepers, and since then, he has been captivating audiences with his diverse range of roles. Now he headlines an ensemble cast in the new Disney Plus production of Goosebumps, based on the spooky kids book series by R.L. Stine.

His ability to win our hearts in one role and make us despise him in another is a testament to his exceptional acting skills. Despite hosting the podcast Life is Short with his brother Christian, Long continues to deliver impressive performances in his acting career. Let’s revisit 10 of his most memorable roles.

10. New Girl (2011-2018)

Image source via Fox

Justin Long’s role as Paul brought a unique and endearing dynamic to the series. He was great at portraying Paul’s quirky and sweet personality. His addition to the cast brought a fresh and quirky dynamic to the series. Paul was a sweet, sensitive, and awkward character, and Long’s portrayal of him was marked by his unique comedic timing and relatable performance. His chemistry with Zooey Deschanel’s Jess was undeniable, and added depth to the show’s exploration of relationships and love.

9. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Image source via 20th Century Studios

Justin Long’s role as Justin, a quirky and determined dodgeball team member, was great due to his comedic timing and likable personality. He added to the film’s zaniness and humor. What made Justin Long great in this role was his ability to capture the essence of a lovable character. Justin Redman was the embodiment of the average guy who found himself in extraordinary circumstances. He was the audience’s surrogate, and Long’s portrayal made it easy for viewers to root for the Average Joe’s team as they faced off against the fierce and comically exaggerated rivals from Globo Gym.

8. Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

Image source via 20th Century Studios

Long’s energetic voice acting as Alvin was great because he captured the chipmunk’s mischievous spirit perfectly. His animated performance made the character enjoyable for both children and adults. His portrayal of Alvin highlighted his talent as a versatile actor capable of adapting to different genres and mediums. Justin Long’s rendition of Alvin the Chipmunk added a delightful element to the film series, contributing to its widespread appeal.

7. Ed (2000-2004)

Image source via NBC

Justin Long’s portrayal of Warren P. Cheswick, a quirky and lovable high school student, was great. His character’s quirks and earnestness were lovable, making him a standout in the series. Ed was celebrated for its unique blend of comedy and drama, and Justin Long significantly contributed to the show’s success.

6. Galaxy Quest (1999)

Image source via DreamWorks Pictures

Long’s appearance as a passionate sci-fi fan was great because he added authenticity to the film’s humor. His portrayal of the character’s devotion to the show-within-a-show brought humor to the film. Galaxy Quest is celebrated for its humor and affectionate homage to sci-fi fandom, and Justin Long’s role as Brandon was an indispensable part of the film’s allure. His performance showcased his ability to embody a variety of characters, even in the context of a genre parody.

5. Tusk (2014)

Image source via A24

In the 2014 horror-comedy film Tusk, Justin Long took on a unique and unsettling role that showcased his versatility as an actor. He effectively conveyed the character’s transformation from a self-assured podcaster to a terrified and disfigured victim, showcasing his range. The movie, directed by Kevin Smith, is a bizarre and twisted tale that blurs the lines between horror and dark comedy.

4. Accepted (2006)

Image source via Universal Pictures

Long’s portrayal of Bartleby Gaines, a slacker who creates a fake college, was great because of his charisma. He embodied the character’s non-conformist spirit and made the film’s themes resonate with the audience. He captures the essence of many young people who, like Bartleby, find themselves at a crossroads after high school, uncertain about their future paths. The film follows Bartleby’s journey to create a fake college and the comedic challenges that arise, making for an entertaining and heartwarming narrative.

3. Comrade Detective (2017)

Image source: Amazon Studios

In this unique and satirical series, Justin Long’s English dub voice was great because it added a comedic edge to the show’s humor. His ability to infuse comedy while staying true to the show’s premise contributed to its appeal.

2. Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Image source via 20th Century Studios

Long’s performance as Matt Farrell, a witty and tech-savvy computer hacker, was great because it provided a perfect balance to Bruce Willis’ action-hero persona. He added intelligence and humor to the character, making him a down-to-earth stand-in for the audience.

1. F Is for Family (2015-2021)

Image source via Netflix

The character of Kevin provided an extra layer to the show’s ensemble cast on the Netflix animated show. As the series progressed, Kevin’s character went through various phases of adolescence, and Long’s voice acting skillfuly adapted to these changes. His portrayal brought depth and a sense of nostalgia to the series, as many viewers could relate to the challenges of growing up during that time.

As we continue to watch Justin Long evolve in his craft, we eagerly anticipate the surprises and delights he has yet to offer in future projects. With a knack for stealing the show and making us laugh, cry, or both, Long’s star is set to shine even brighter in the years to come. Whether it’s on the big or small screen, Justin Long is a true standout, and his remarkable career is a testament to his enduring appeal in the world of entertainment.