‘New Girl’ fans: Here are 10 comedies you should watch next

As soon as Zooey Deschanel was cast in the lead role of Jessica Day on New Girl, it was obvious that the hilarious sitcom was destined for greatness. New Girl lasted for seven binge-worthy seasons starting in 2011. The excellent show focuses on a group of adults living together as roommates in a spacious Los Angeles-area loft. This becomes the case after Jess catches her long-term boyfriend cheating on her. She finds herself in a brand new living situation with three single guys⏤Nick, Winston, and Schmidt⏤and although the guys make a pact not to hook up with her, things don’t always go as planned for the roomies living in such tight quarters.

New Girl boasts one of the most memorable casts around and grew even more interesting when guest star Megan Fox appeared in a handful of episodes towards the end of the series. If you find yourself missing the show and are wondering what other comedies you might enjoy in a similar vein, here are 10 that are just as enjoyable.

Happy Endings

Interestingly enough, Damon Wayans Jr. stars in both New Girl and Happy Endings. The latter is a three-season sitcom about a young, happy couple who seems to be totally perfect from the outside looking In. They are the glue that holds their core friendship together, so when they break up on their wedding day, it threatens to tear their entire friend circle apart. Instead of allowing their devastating breakup to ruin things for everyone in the group, the exes realize that they can remain in each other’s lives amicably as friends. Spoiler alert: raucous comedy ensues.

2 Broke Girls

2 Broke Girls is totally comparable to New Girl, since both shows shed a little light on what it’s like to struggle financially as an adult. In New Girl, one of the leading characters is named Nick and he can’t seem to figure out what it takes to handle his finances properly. Jess also loses her teaching job at one point! In 2 Broke Girls, two beautiful best friends try to make ends meet while working at a diner together. Their friendship is the main focus of the series with plenty of laughs and endearing moments.

Young and Hungry

Emily Osment is the star of Young and Hungry, and even though many people recognize her from her Disney Channel days on Hannah Montana alongside Miley Cyrus, she’s definitely all grown up now. Young and Hungry is about a young woman in her ’20s who makes a living as a personal chef for a millionaire client. Instead of just working for the wealthy man, they end up falling in love with each other! The premise is different from what New Girl brings to the table, but the vibes revolving around complex love scenarios are similar.

Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23

It seems like everything has fallen in line for June as her dream job offers her the perfect apartment in Manhattan. Suddenly, everything falls apart when she finds herself broke and homeless after the company that hired her goes under. She picks up a job at a coffee shop and meets a new roommate named Chloe in an attempt for quick damage control of her situation. Although they don’t get along too well at first, they eventually become closer than ever. Friendships that develop over a shared living space remind us very much of New Girl, and anything starring Kristyn Ritter is something we want front row seats for.

The Mindy Project

Fans of Mindy Kaling grew to love her during her days playing Kelly Kapoor on The Office. Seeing her star in The Mindy Project is just as amazing because she takes on a much different persona than everyone is used to. In The Mindy Project, she plays a successful doctor who has it all figured out in her career field but not so much in her love life. Kaling is one of the most talented writers and actresses working today, so after you watch The Mindy Project, but sure to check out Never Have I Ever on Netflix and The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine follow Detective Jake Peralta, who’s got the best arrest record in his branch. He doesn’t have to work too hard or follow very many rules⏤until a new commanding officer takes over his precinct. The social situations in this show go way beyond police work, which is why it’s highly comparable to New Girl.

Friends

It’s totally true that Friends ruled the ’90s. It was the biggest show in its day and even now, people still have a healthy love and respect for it. Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry play six best friends living in New York City together in their late ’20s. Some might even say that Friends was the blueprint for a show like New Girl to exist in the first place. It’s pretty obvious that New Girl follows a lot of the same TV tropes that Friends originally did.

Girls

Girls is a comedy series that ran for six seasons focusing on an aspiring writer who has three close female friends in her life. They’re doing their best to make sense out of their varying circumstances after relocating to New York City. Trying to figure out what they want in the work field, academically, socially, and in their love lives consumes them. They’re all so confused about the direction they want to go since life doesn’t come with a map. One thing they know for sure is that they’re able to be there for each other through all the highs and lows. Realizing they have each other’s backs makes most tough situations easier to get through. That doesn’t mean they don’t occasionally butt heads or have disagreements, though.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is easily comparable to an awesome show like New Girl because of how emotionally close the main characters are with each other. In Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Kimmy has been rescued from an underground bunker where she spent most of her young adult life kidnapped and hidden away. By the time she’s able to experience the real world, she becomes excited to seek out meaningful friendships for the first time ever. She pursues friendships and relationships with amazing people she meets in New York City.

Pretty Smart

The dynamic of young adults living together in one shared space is prevalent in New Girl. It’s also prevalent in Pretty Smart. The brand new sitcom has only run for one season so far, premiering in 2021. It’s about a young woman named Chelsea who goes through an abrupt breakup that completely rocks her world. She ends up moving in with her younger sister and some quirky roommates as she tries to figure out what to do next. This show has such a similar premise to New Girl, it’s uncanny.

