Kang Star Says He’s A Much Different Variant In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Fans have been left scratching their heads trying to decipher the new logo for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which was trending on social media for no other reason than how impenetrable it appears to the untrained eye.

Presumably, it has something to do with either the Quantum Realm or Kang the Conqueror, with Jonathan Majors set to make his second outing as the franchise’s latest big bad, albeit as a completely different variant. It’s an exciting and refreshing twist on the MCU’s end-of-level boss formula last filled by Thanos, giving a great actor the opportunity to recur throughout Phase Four without ever playing the same role twice.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Majors explained how he changed his mindset to move as far away from Loki‘s He Who Remains as possible to bring Kang to the big screen for the first time.

“The character is different so you move a different way; my psychology has shifted because of the character. He’s just a different guy. He Who Remains is not in Ant-Man. It’s Kang. But the people surrounding us – the cast, my leading man Paul Rudd – that’s different. Because Paul’s not Tom Hiddleston. This is a movie, not a TV show. I’ve been here since the beginning and I came in at the end on Loki.”

As was teased in Loki‘s lengthy exchange between He Who Remains, Tom Hiddleston’s trickster and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, Kang the Conqueror is a whole lot deadlier and ten times more dangerous than the benevolent guardian of the Citadel at the End of Time, which spells bad new for the entire MCU, not just the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.