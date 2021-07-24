Kang Will Reportedly Appear In At Least 6 Upcoming MCU Projects

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded onto television, and used its new storytelling method to introduce the big bad of Phase Four, it stands to reason that Kang the Conqueror will have a much bigger presence than Thanos moving forward, if only because the scope of the franchise has increased infinitely.

The Mad Titan made his first appearance at the end of The Avengers with Damion Poitier filling the role, before Josh Brolin debuted as the Infinity Stone enthusiast in Guardians of the Galaxy, following it up with Avengers: Age of Ultron, Infinity War and finally Endgame, but the first two were little more than glorified cameos.

Jonathan Majors made a much larger impact right out of the gate, taking a major supporting role in Loki‘s Season 1 finale that gave him plenty of exposition time to set out his stall as the very thing holding the multiverse together until he was killed by Sylvie, which set the stage for countless variants to make their way to the MCU.

He Who Remains Gets His Own Gorgeous Loki Poster 1 of 2

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was in the works with Anthony Mackie long before it was confirmed – that Kang is poised to show up in at least six upcoming MCU projects, and it might not take too much deducing to figure out the majority of them.

We know Majors is confirmed for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Loki Season 2 a virtual guarantee, and we can probably throw Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness into the mix as a safe bet, too. Looking at the upcoming schedule, some jump out as more likely candidates than others like The Marvels, Fantastic Four or even Secret Invasion, but wherever he shows up, we’re guaranteed plenty more Kang in the future.