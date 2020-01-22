Here’s How Karen Gillan Could Look As The DCEU’s Batgirl

Last week, Karen Gillan made it known that she wouldn’t mind playing Batgirl in the DCEU. The Avengers: Endgame star isn’t actively starting a campaign to get herself cast, but the comment she made to Brazilian site Omelete has caused folks to sit up and realize that, wait, the Scottish actress would actually be a perfect fit to bring Barbara Gordon to life on the big screen. She’s got the look, the acting chops and we know that she’s great at action from her roles as Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Nebula and Jumanji‘s Ruby Roundhouse.

Still not convinced? Well, then maybe this artwork will change your mind. Digital artist Andrea Giglio created the below piece imagining Gillan in the Batgirl costume following her revelation that she’d be interested in the part. With the Gotham City skyline behind her, the image sees Gillan as Babs pulling a superhero pose on a rooftop.

Check it out in the gallery below:

Karen Gillan Suits Up As The DCEU's Batgirl In New Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Giglio has gone with an interesting blending of styles for Gillan’s Batgirl look, choosing a modern-style all-black cowl but a much more classic suit, sporting the heroine’s traditional purple and yellow color scheme. Given movie studios’ tendency to tone down the brightness of superhero outfits, a cinematic Batgirl would probably have a darker design, but this still allows us to see how Gillan would look in the pointy-eared cowl. And it certainly suits her.

It’s not just the fans who want to see this happen for real, either. Comic book writer Gail Simone took to Twitter following Gillan’s interview to make it known that she thinks the star would make an amazing Batgirl. Gillan herself responded in disbelief at Simone’s backing.

Ahh this is so cool!! — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) January 18, 2020

A Batgirl movie is coming, though the hunt for the right director seems to be slowing it down. It’s worth mentioning, however, that the actress said in that Omelete interview that she’d like to star in and direct a project featuring the heroine. Warner Bros., are you reading this? You’d solve two problems with one hire if you gave Karen Gillan the gig.