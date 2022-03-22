Karen Gillan shares ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ BTS image

The long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now approaching the end of filming, with production taking place in Atlanta, Georgia and London, England. Everyone you’d expect is returning for the final installment of James Gunn’s interstellar saga, though it seems that some beloved characters may not make it to the credits.

One fan-favorite character who looks set to be put through the wringer is Karen Gillan’s Nebula. Post-Avengers: Endgame and the death of Thanos we should see a new side of the character. The weight of her father’s presence will have finally been lifted from her shoulders, and her attendance at Tony Stark’s funeral indicates she’s accepted by Earth’s heroes despite her past acts.

But, as indicated in an Instagram story, trouble is coming. Check out Gillan’s latest Instagram update:

This wouldn’t be the first time Nebula has suffered severe damage, with her cyborg nature making her into one of the tougher members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Even so, all who’ve read Gunn’s script say that it’s a tearjerker so this may well be the last time we see Gillan in the role.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for release on May 5, 2023, though we’re getting the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special later this year that should fill some of the gaps between Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Vol. 3. The Holiday Special is being filmed at the same time as Vol. 3 and will air on Disney Plus this December.

Fingers crossed Gunn once again knocks it out of the park in what could be his final MCU adventure.