Karl Urban appreciates the support, but says he’s too old to play Wolverine

It’s only a matter of time before Marvel Studios recasts the role of Wolverine, because there’s no way the biggest and most popular franchise in history is going to miss the opportunity to have one of its most iconic comic book creations as part of the ever-expanding mythology.

While it can’t be ruled out that we’ll see Hugh Jackman inhabit the role again in some capacity, although it’s increasingly looking like it’ll be Deadpool 3 or bust, the safest (but most daunting) bet would be for another name to step into the massive shoes left behind by one of the most beloved marriages of performer and character the superhero genre has ever seen.

Daniel Radcliffe has been batting away speculation for a while now, but Karl Urban is another popular name that crops up every now and again as the rumor mill continues to churn. Unfortunately, while The Boys veteran admitted that he’s flattered by the sentiment, he revealed in an interview with The Independent that he’s probably a little too old these days.

“Oh really? It’s flattering, but you have to rationally think about it. I’m what, two years younger than Hugh Jackman? I mean, if I was a studio looking to cast someone as Wolverine, I’d pick someone I’ll get three films out of. You’re not going to get three films out of Karl Urban unless you want a 65-year-old Wolverine.”

There’s actually only less than four years between the two, but Urban makes a good point; Marvel always have a long-term plan in mind for marquee names, and given that he turns 50 exactly one week from today, the Dredd star doesn’t really fit the bill.