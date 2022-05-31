Karl Urban still refusing to rule out a return as Judge Dredd

It’s been 10 whole years since Pete Travis’ Dredd bombed at the box office despite stellar reviews, where it almost instantly went on to become one of the defining cult classics of the last decade. Ever since then, rumors have abounded over a potential continuation, with star Karl Urban never once having given up hope.

Any time the actor hits the press trail for whatever project he’s promoting at the time, you can bet your house on their being at least one Judge Dredd-related line of inquiry. Given that season 3 of The Boys is coming to Prime Video this Friday and the cast are out in full force making the rounds, the biggest surprise is that it took until Tuesday for the subject to come up.

Speaking to The Independent, Urban once again underlined his love for the part, but effectively admitted that the ball may no longer be in his court when it comes time to find a worthy candidate of suiting up and keeping themselves hidden under the helmet.

“Regardless of whether or not I’m involved with it, I think it’s such a wonderful property. John Wagner and his entire staff of writers and illustrators have created so many wonderful stories that I, personally, as a fan of Dredd, would love to see. I can’t wait to see what they do with it.”

TV series Mega-City One has been in the works for what feels like forever without actually gaining any real momentum, but it would be stating the obvious to say that the easiest way to get a Judge Dredd project moving through development as quickly as possible would be with Urban in the lead.