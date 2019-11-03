Katee Sackhoff Expected To Return For Riddick 4: Furya

The Vin Diesel-starring Riddick 4: Furya is gathering momentum, with shooting on the latest entry in the franchise set to begin in 2020. The film will take Riddick back to his home planet of Furya, with David Twohy returning to direct after helming all three movies in the series to date. And following on from the news that Karl Urban may be showing up in the pic, our sources – the same ones who told us that an Aladdin sequel and a Green Lantern TV series are in the works, which we now know to be true – have informed us that Katee Sackhoff is also expected to join the cast for Riddick’s comeback.

Since 2000’s sleeper hit Pitch Black, the Riddick series has grown in scale and ambition, with 2004’s The Chronicles of Riddick placing Vin Diesel’s antihero at the center of the action. Although not a hit on its initial release, it built an audience on DVD, and Riddick arrived in 2013 as a return to the more focused plotting of Pitch Black. By this time, Vin Diesel had assumed much of the responsibility for the franchise, fitting in development around his role in the Fast and Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Of course, Sackhoff appeared in Riddick as Dahl, a bounty hunter and sniper in the Boss Johns Mercs. The combative Dahl shared many of the traits of Sackhoff’s Starbuck from Battlestar Galactica, albeit with some controversy over a partial nude scene and suggestive sparring with Vin Diesel’s character. The role that she might play in Riddick 4: Furya is still unclear, but from what we’ve heard, she’ll very likely be involved in some form or another.

Since Riddick, Sackhoff has made appearances in movies such as Oculus and 2036 Origin Unknown, while also maintaining a long-running part in television series Longmire, cameos in Star Wars Rebels and a recurring character in The Flash. Although official news on Riddick 4: Furya has been thin on the ground as of late, we’ll be sure to bring you any updates that come through as we get them. After all, with a completed script and shooting schedule reportedly in place, it shouldn’t be long before more comes to light.