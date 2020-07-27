As the final installment of a decade-long story arc that encompassed 22 movies, Avengers: Endgame is packed with enough plot threads and characters to fill at least three films, and it remains an incredible achievement that the Russo brothers managed to pull it off as successfully as they did.

With so much story to tell and one of the most stacked casts ever seen in the same movie though, it was inevitable that a lot of footage would end up being left on the cutting room floor. Of course, one of the highest-profile omissions was that of Katherine Langford, with the 13 Reasons Why star having filmed a scene as an older version of Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan that was ultimately cut from the theatrical release.

After making the ultimate sacrifice to save the universe, a meeting with his grown-up daughter would have both brought some closure for Tony and also mirrored Thanos’ meeting with Gamora in the Soul World, but the Russos felt that it brought the movie to a halt and could have led to Return of the King syndrome setting in by delivering multiple endings one after the other.

Still, there’s been speculation that Langford could yet end up returning to the MCU once the timeline catches up with how old her version of Morgan Stark is supposed to be and in a recent interview, the actress admitted that she’d love the opportunity.

“I feel like if you’re going to be cut from anything, to at least have the experience of being cut from the final Avengers film, it’s not too bad and I think that that experience, just filming was amazing. And I think Disney+ ended up releasing it anyway, but yeah at least I have the experience and honestly, that I think was one of the coolest things that I’ve ever been able to do, so I’m just happy to have the memory. The Marvel Universe is very under wraps and I was so scared after doing it because I literally couldn’t say anything. So if I did, I don’t know if I would be able to say anything, but I’d love to!”

Katherine Langford seems like exactly the type of rising star that Marvel Studios would be keen on recruiting, and if they can find a way for Morgan Stark to fit into their upcoming slate of projects, then they’d be foolish not to bring her back. As well as picking up a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in 13 Reasons Why, the 24 year-old can currently be seen headlining Netflix’s hit new fantasy show Cursed and with her profile rapidly rising, it would be a shame if her involvement in the world’s biggest franchise was reduced to one of Avengers: Endgame‘s deleted scenes.