Katherine Langford Will Return As Morgan Stark In Future MCU Movies

As the culmination of the twenty-two movie Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame unsurprisingly boasted one of the most impressive and star-powered ensemble casts ever. There was barely enough screentime for the majority of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to go around, never mind the supporting characters and cameo players that all featured in the movie’s three-hour running time.

Some actors didn’t even make it off the cutting room floor, including 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford. The actress was announced to be part of Endgame’s sprawling roster months before the movie hit theaters, only for fans to discover that she didn’t even make the final cut. In the months since, it was revealed that the 23 year-old was playing an older version of Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan, with a recently-released deleted scene showing the emotionally-charged reunion between the two in the Soul World after Tony gives up his life to save the world.

Nobody signs a one-picture contract with Marvel Studios though, especially just to shoot a cameo appearance that ends up getting dropped completely, with Kevin Feige keen to tie down his actors to multi-movie deals even if they won’t be needed again. And now, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who revealed Taskmaster as the villain in Black Widow, and that Bill Murray was returning for Ghostbusters 3 – have told us that the current plan is for Katherine Langford to return as Morgan Stark in some capacity in future MCU projects, although which films/shows she could feature in have yet to be officially decided on.

This decision would make total sense in the long run, though. Langford is definitely somebody who’s star is only going to rise, and keeping her in the MCU allows plenty of scope to develop the character into more than just ‘Tony Stark’s’ daughter.’ As we saw in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the shadow of Iron Man looks set to loom large over the MCU for years to come, and what better way to keep his memory alive than by occasionally having his daughter show up in either the movies or Disney Plus shows now that her deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame is out in the open?