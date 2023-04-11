Kathleen Kennedy gets called out for telling bare-faced lies about Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ movie

Kathleen Kennedy recently tossed Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie onto the scrapheap alongside Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, which came on the same day it was confirmed that Taika Waititi’s project was confirmed to have survived the latest cull to befall a galaxy far, far away.

However, at the weekend’s Star Wars Celebration event, the Lucasfilm president offered that the standalone feature hailing from the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was never a certifiable title that was in the works at any point. If that was the case, then, how come writer Michael Waldron spoke openly about penning the script on more than one occasion?

via Lucasfilm

The Loki showrunner and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe was named as the person tackling the screenplay when word broke he’d re-upped his deal with Disney and Marvel, and he sounded pretty excited at teaming up with Feige again, this time in a completely different franchise.

According to Kennedy, though, no such thing was ever on the table. That begs the question as to why Waldron had been writing if it was all for nothing? Or was she merely trying to avoid the furor that would inevitably come from pulling the rug out from under the single most successful producer the industry as ever seen, one who’d finally been given the opportunity to dive into what was his first love long before Marvel?

Either way, it’ll soon be forgotten like the rest of the abandoned Star Wars projects to fall by the wayside, regardless of where the truth actually lies.