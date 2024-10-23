Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, and Celine Dion just become the 2025 trio no one saw coming and I’m oddly compelled

Ke Huy Quan will star in his first-ever leading role in the upcoming movie, Love Hurts, and if the trailer is anything to go by, it’ll be a monster hit.

Recommended Videos

After Huy Quan’s electrifying, Oscar-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, we’re expecting some serious magic on screen! But that’s not all that’s got us excited. The film’s trailer raises expectations, with a deliciously wicked performances from fellow Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, and the vocal powerhouse that is (and will always be) Celine Dion.

Ke Huy Quan brings on the energy

The trailer features Ke Huy Quan showing some impressive action stunt work, Ariana DeBose in a delightfully vengeful role, and a high-energy, hilarious script, all overlaid with Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me.” Judging by the trailer, viewers can expect a high-octane, thrilling ride that will leave the audience in stitches.

Love Hurts is an action-comedy movie about a retired hitman whose past returns to haunt him. Ke Huy Quan plays Marvin Gable, a successful, suburban realtor with a dark past. When he receives a red envelope with the words “Love Hurts” written across it, he realizes that his past has finally caught up with him. Marvin’s adorkable and mild-mannered front is shattered when his past comes crashing through his door quite literally.

Ariana DeBose plays Rose, Marvin’s former partner who he left for dead. When Rose double-crossed Marvin’s crime lord brother, Knuckles, Marvin betrays him to help her escape. Now, years later, Knuckles tries to hunt him down, and Rose resurfaces from hiding. She wants to take Knuckles down, but she needs Marvin to return to his ruthless ways to help her complete the job. Love Hurts hits theaters on February 7, 2025.

A star-studded cast unites

The movie stars Ke Huy Quan in his first leading role following his award-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, which earned him an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, among others. Quan is the first Vietnamese actor to win an Oscar, and he was also named among Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2023. Ariana DeBose is best known for her work on Broadway and in musical movies, including Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story.

Quan will also be reuniting with his American Born Chinese cast mate, Daniel Wu, who will be playing his brother. The prolific actor and filmmaker is a veteran of the Chinese film industry and has received three Taipei Golden Horse Awards. He is best known in the American film industry for starring in AMC’s Into the Badlands, appearing in 2018’s Tomb Raider, and for voicing the antagonist Gul’dan in Warcraft.

Other cast members include Marshawn Lynch, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, Andre Erikson, Sean Astin and Cam Gigandet. Love Hurts hits theaters on February 7, 2025.



We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy