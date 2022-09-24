Keanu Reeves has already been in 10 sequels, but people still want the ones he didn’t make

The vast majority of A-list movie stars who spend decades at the top of the Hollywood tree wind up making their fair share of sequels, and we can most definitely count Keanu Reeves among them.

In fact, the veteran action icon has appeared in more additional installments than the majority of his peers, when you consider that Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was followed by Bogus Journey and Face the Music, while The Matrix was succeeded by Reloaded, Revolutions, and Resurrections.

Let’s not forget that John Wick is set to run for at least five chapters if not a whole lot more. Oh, and Constantine 2 was very recently added to the docket, and we haven’t even mentioned that he was in Toy Story 4, either.

That brings him up to almost a dozen sequels in total, but the debate currently raging on Reddit finds longtime Keanu fans listing the one-and-done efforts from his eclectic filmography that they would love to see getting the franchise treatment at long last.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' gallery 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

To the shock of nobody, having him return as Jack Traven for a genuine Speed sequel is at the top of the pile, but there’s also a lot of love from those wondering what a middle-aged Johnny Utah would be up to these days, especially when the Point Break remake was an abject disaster in every sense of the word.

Sure, some folks would prefer to see the wholesome legend try his hand at some new projects, but who wouldn’t be at least the tiniest bit curious were something like Johnny Mnemonic, Chain Reaction, or even Man of Tai Chi to be revisited?