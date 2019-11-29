Keanu Reeves’ Crazy Schedule May End Up Delaying John Wick: Chapter Four

As one of the most popular stars in the movie business, one that’s enjoying a huge career renaissance after a recent string of critical and commercial hits, Keanu Reeves is arguably more in demand now than at any other point in his decades-long Hollywood career.

In 2019 alone, the 55 year-old has starred in the hugely successful third installment in the John Wick franchise, voiced a character in Pixar’s billion-dollar smash Toy Story 4, sent himself up twice thanks to cameo appearances in Netflix comedies Always Be My Maybe and Between Two Ferns: The Movie, and even popped up in the trailer for the next Spongebob Squarepants movie.

Next up on the slate for the actor is long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music, which sees him returning as Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan for the first time since 1991’s Bogus Journey. After that, Reeves will move on to another belated sequel as the fourth entry in The Matrix franchise gears up for pre-production.

If you’re wondering where that leaves John Wick, which has Chapter Four set for May 2021, then Lance Reddick, who co-stars in the action franchise as the Continental’s concierge Charon, may have some bad news. The actor admits that there isn’t even a script for the movie yet despite being just eighteen months away from release, which may end up with Keanu Reeves opting to shoot The Matrix 4 first depending on which project comes together quickest.

“Last I heard, there wasn’t a script yet but that was a month ago. I know they’re working on it but part of the problem in terms of scheduling now is that Keanu signed on to do The Matrix 4 and he has the new Bill & Ted coming up. He has three franchises he’s juggling, so I’m just not sure if he’s going to do The Matrix or John Wick next.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set for next August, just nine months before John Wick: Chapter Four hits theaters. If Reeves is set to hit the promotional trail for the former, then it seems more likely that he’d be able to fit the latter into his schedule a lot easier than the complex and effects-heavy Matrix 4. More Keanu Reeves is never a bad thing, though, and seeing the veteran action star hit a new lease of life on the big screen will no doubt keep the fans churning out memes for years to come.