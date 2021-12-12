Keanu Reeves reveals his reaction to being offered ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

While sequels Reloaded and Revolutions failed to stick the landing after the first installment turned out to be one of the most acclaimed and influential blockbusters around the turn of the millennium, The Matrix still drew its three-film arc to a definitive conclusion by having Keanu Reeves’ Neo sacrifice himself for the greater good. Or so we thought.

Of course, we’re just ten days away from The Matrix Resurrections coming to theaters and HBO Max, and while we’ve seen two full-length trailers, several TV spots and the first official clip, the specifics and machinations of the plot are being kept deliberately under wraps so we can uncover the mysteries for ourselves.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Reeves revealed that when director Lana Wachowski first offered him the opportunity to throw on the leather trench coat for another round, his reaction was that of surprise first and foremost.

“I was at home, and I got a text from Lana Wachowski, the director and writer, and she was like, ‘What do you think about doing another Matrix film?’ And I went, ‘Oh, that sounds amazing, but I’m dead.’ And then she was like, ‘Are you?’ and I went ‘Do tell.” And she wrote a beautiful, beautiful script, a wonderful story, I think.”

'The Matrix Resurrections' character posters 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Matrix Resurrections appears to be taking a decidedly meta angle, with Warner Bros. the company playing a major role in the narrative, which is expected to tie directly into the events of the groundbreaking 1999 original. It’s a heady concoction for Wachowski to try and pull off, especially when she’s flying solo behind the camera for the first time, but we’ve got our fingers crossed that the cyberpunk actioner can deliver.