Kevin Bacon Reportedly In Talks For New Blumhouse Horror Movie

Kevin Bacon and the horror movie go way back, with the actor famously making his fourth-ever feature film appearance in Friday the 13th as Jack Burrell, receiving one of the classic slasher’s most memorable deaths for his troubles. However, over the last 40 years he’s largely made a point of staying away from the genre that first brought him to prominence.

That’s not to say he’s avoided it completely, and Bacon recently just wrapped The Toxic Avenger reboot, which in itself marks his first comedic horror since Tremors. On top of that, he headlined the supernatural thriller Stir of Echoes in 1999, embodied the title character in Paul Verhoeven’s Hollow Man the following year and tackled a pair of Blumhouse projects in Greg McLean’s The Darkness and David Koepp’s You Should Have Left.

A new report offers that the 63 year-old is in talks to re-team with the horror hit factory for a third time in Whistler Camp, which is said to be starting production next month. The film will mark the directorial debut of three-time Academy Award nominated Gladiator, The Aviator and Hugo writer John Logan, and has been described as “a queer empowerment story set at a gay conversion camp”.

Bacon is being eyed for the role of Owen Whistler, and based on nothing but the premise it’s probably safe to assume that he’ll end up being revealed as the villain of the piece, unless there’s something much more sinister and potentially supernatural going on. Blumhouse have one of the best track records in the business, so Whistler Camp is something definitely worth keeping an eye on as it develops.