Blumhouse’s latest horror film, They/Them, has received a release date for its premiere on Peacock, and there isn’t too long a wait.

The slasher flick centered around a conversion therapy center will arrive on the streaming service on Aug. 5. Starring Kevin Bacon, the film that is being billed as an LGBTQIA+ empowerment tale will see the iconic star portray the director of the camp according to Variety.

“Bacon stars in the film as Owen Whistler, the director of a conversion therapy camp named Whistler Camp, which attempts to “turn” LGBTQ+ teenagers straight and cisgender. “Set over a week-long session at the camp, the film focuses on the various campers, led by trans and nonbinary Jordan (Theo Germaine), as they undergo psychological torment from the camp’s programming. When an unidentified killer begins claiming victims, the kids must team up to protect each other, both from the killer and from the camp staff.”

They/Them will see the directional debut of John Logan who is known for his work on Gladiator and Skyfall. Starring alongside Bacon is Anna Chlumsky, Carrie Preston, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch, and Darwin del Fabro.

First look at Blumhouse’s ‘They/Them.’



It is described as a slasher horror set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp. As the camp’s methods become more unsettling, the campers must protect themselves. When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous. pic.twitter.com/d5oYQ6gCQd — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 12, 2022

Logan shared a statement about the film explaining that his goal was to craft a film that celebrates queerness.

“They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life. I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other’ and as gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden. “I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

You can check out your first glimpse of the upcoming film below.