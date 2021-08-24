Kevin Feige Confirms Han Solo Won’t Be In His Star Wars Movie

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and the co-producer of an upcoming Star Wars movie, confirmed that Han Solo will not appear in the new movie.

Han Solo is one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars franchise. Harrison Ford famously portrayed Solo in the original trilogy and reprised his role in The Force Awakens. Solo also received his own origin story in 2018, this time with Alden Ehrenreich playing the younger version of the character.

Despite the character’s immense popularity, Feige confirmed in an interview with Collider that Solo will not appear in the upcoming Star Wars film. When asked if the new movie is a solo movie or will enjoy a simultaneous release in theaters and Disney+, Feige responded with a cheeky answer.

“It’s not about Han Solo. Han Solo is not in it, though.”

This did not answer the original question, but it did confirm that Han Solo will not appear in the upcoming movie. This might be disappointing to some fans, but there is still endless potential in the Star Wars universe. Solo was also killed in The Force Awakens, and it is unlikely that he will be brought back.

The movie is also in the early stages of production, so it is not unlikely that Feige and others involved will make drastic changes before its released. The good news is Feige has played a crucial role behind the scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will hopefully translate to the Star Wars franchise.