Kevin Feige, like him or loathe him (I don’t mind him), certainly knows what he’s doing. The exec has been President of Marvel Studios since 2007, and 13 years and 23 films later, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the highest grossing cinematic franchise of all time. But even the wildly successful need a change of scenery sometimes.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Marvel is eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight, and that a National Treasure 3 is in development, both of which have since been confirmed – Feige is considering a move to Lucasfilm to work on Star Wars full-time once his contract with Marvel has run its course. And while nothing’s been decided on just yet, this would certainly make sense, as the producer’s admitted on many occasions that he’s more a fan of that galaxy far, far away than he is of the likes of Iron Man, Spider-Man, etc.

The move would have a logic to it, too. Star Wars, like Marvel, is a Disney-owned property, thus the company would be keeping Feige under their wing should he choose to take on a different creative challenge in the near future. Given the unprecedented feat of franchise-building he’s overseen for them, I doubt they’ll be keen to let him drift away.

Plus, like we said above, he’s a huge Star Wars fan (then again, who isn’t?). And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also told us Rey is Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] way back in September, and that the Obi-Wan show will feature a young Luke, both of which are now confirmed, we’ve no reason to doubt it.

It’s worth stressing again though that this is only something that he’s said to be considering. He’s still under contract at Marvel Studios, after all, while Kathleen Kennedy is still under contract in the comparative role at Lucasfilm, and it still remains to be seen what the future of any of these players is beyond what we currently know. But with whispers of Kennedy possibly being on her way out following the disappointment of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Feige being more than capable of taking the franchise and steering it back on track, this might just end up happening.