Kevin Feige Teases How Avengers 5 Will Come Together

Given that the quartet of Avengers movies are comfortably the four highest-grossing installments in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, it’s obvious that the end of the Infinity Saga didn’t mean the end of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, especially when there’s billions upon billions of box office dollars at stake.

However, the lineup is set to undergo some significant changes after stalwarts like Iron Man, Steve Rogers’ Captain America and Natasha Romanoff’s Black Widow were written out of the franchise, but Phase Four is all about legacy. Between the returning faces, familiar favorites assuming established mantles and brand new superheroes poised to make their presence felt all across the feature film and Disney Plus slate, the Avengers roster is set to be deeper than ever whenever the team is assembled again.

Kevin Feige already confirmed a long time ago that it isn’t going to happen at the end of Phase Four, and in a new interview Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer offered another cryptic hint as to how the fifth Avengers blockbuster will begin to take shape in the coming years.

“I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started. And then you need time, as you did in Phase One, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together.”

The smart money is that it’ll take the combined might of the MCU’s best and brightest from all across the multiverse to combat the threat of Kang the Conqueror, who’s set to impact the mythology in a huge way now that Loki‘s Season 1 finale confirmed that multiple variants of the intergalactic warlord are on the way, and they’re not here to play nice.

Secret Wars is something we keep hearing over and over again, and given both the cosmic and multiversal nature of the source material, there’s every chance it could be adapted to serve as the basis for the eventual and inevitable Avengers 5.