Kevin Hart is motivation personified.

This past weekend, the comedy powerhouse made his first public appearance since his September car accident, which left him nursing spinal fractures among other injuries. Thank the heavens, then, that Hart has made some serious strides towards a full recovery, after the actor took to Instagram to share part of his “rebuilding” routine.

It’s all part of Hart’s plans to achieve “new levels of greatness” (we did say he was motivation personified), after he shared a pretty inspired video to his 80 million Instagram followers straight from the gym. Emboldened by a new perspective, the Jumanji star also added the following caption:

Rebuilding people….I’m not trying to get back to where I was…I’m trying to reach new levels of greatness….not for you guys tho…I’m trying to reach these new levels for MYSELF. I want to inspire & motivate people to challenge themselves to be great. We all have greatness within…it’s up to us to tap into it. Nobody knows what your are capable of more than YOU. I can’t wait to show ME the new levels that we are about to reach!!!! A positive mindset & positive outlook on life are all you need…….you just have to look for it. It’s a lifestyle….

The Crew Is Back In Action In Latest Jumanji: The Next Level Photos 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you’ll no doubt recall, Kevin Hart was hospitalized on September 1st after his car rolled into an embankment in Malibu Hills, leaving him with serious back injuries. Following surgery, the comedian was discharged 10 days after the crash, and sent to recover in a rehabilitation facility in California. His rehab routine appears to have progressed as planned, though Hart’s attorney has warned that the star won’t be back to work until the early stages of 2020 – save for press duties for Jumanji: The Next Level.

Kevin Hart‘s first major public appearance since the crash, meanwhile, occurred on November 10th at the annual People’s Choice Awards. Upon accepting the award for Comedy Act of 2019, a visibly emotional Heart thanked his family: