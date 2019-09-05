Kevin Hart Said To Be In Intense Pain After Suffering Spinal Fractures

The news that Kevin Hart had been involved in a serious car accident in Hollywood caused an outpouring of good wishes from friends, family and fans from around the world. We were told that he suffered major back injuries during the crash and had undergone emergency surgery soon after. Fortunately, we also learned that said surgery had been a success, with the actor expected to make a full recovery.

Now, courtesy of TMZ, we know the full extent of Hart’s injuries and it sounds like he’s lucky to be alive. They’re reporting that he suffered three spinal fractures, leaving him in severe pain. The surgery was intended to fuse the fractures, two of which were in the thoracic section of his spine and one in the lumbar region. And while he’s still expected to make a full recovery, apparently the actor’s not in a good spot right now.

“Although the procedure was a success, Kevin is still going through hell. We’re told he has to be heavily medicated because the pain is just that intense. That being said, it could have been much worse. Lumbar fractures can often result in at least difficulties walking, and at worst … partial paralysis of the arms or legs. Luckily for Kevin, we’re told doctors expect him to make a full recovery, but it’s gonna be a long road back.”

Jumanji 3 Cast Seals Off Production With Group Photos 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It goes without saying that Hart will be unable to work for some time, though it’s a miracle that after all this he should be back to his old self eventually. Some good news that’s come out of the whole ordeal has been the way his friend and co-star Dwayne Johnson cut short his honeymoon to fill in for Hart on The Kelly Clarkson Show. It was a touching moment of support, with the two men currently appearing in Hobbs & Shaw, where Hart plays a cameo role as Air Marshall Dinkley.

Of course, December 13th will see the release of Jumanji: The Next Level, which will feature Hart as video game character Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, who will be the avatar of Danny Glover this time. Let’s hope he’s well enough to soak up what’ll no doubt be some much-deserved praise at the film’s premiere.