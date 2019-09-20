Kevin Hart Returns Home After Car Crash, Says He’s Shocked To Be Alive

A little over a week after being moved from the hospital to an in-patient rehab facility, actor comedian Kevin Hart has finally returned home. As many of us already know, late last month, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star was involved in a horrendous car accident that resulted in a surgery to fuse three spinal fractures.

Of course, that isn’t as bad a fate as what could’ve been, and according to TMZ, Hart is both grateful and shocked to be alive and for his “new perspective on life.” Though the reporter didn’t get the chance to talk to the actor himself, an individual close to Hart provided some updates on his emotional well-being, saying:

“He really cherishes the fact that he’s alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect,” the source said. “The crash had a huge impact on him.”

The good news continues for the comedian, with doctors saying that, with an intensive physical therapy regimen, he should be as good as new one day. This diagnosis is especially helpful given that Hart’s performances have extended far beyond a stool on a stage.

In addition to Welcome to the Jungle and its upcoming sequel, The Next Level, Hart, as a frequent collaborator of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Ice Cube’s, has made a name for himself as an action comedy star, working on films like Central Intelligence, Ride Along, and Get Hard.

Thankfully, it looks like that career trajectory will not be affected by this accident and as Kevin Hart continues on his path to recovery, be sure to send him some much-needed well wishes.