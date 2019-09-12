Kevin Hart Released From Hospital, Says He’s Grateful To Be Alive

Kevin Hart fans can breathe another big sigh of relief, as can Hart himself, as he’s been released from the hospital after being held there for the last week and a half or so. The actor has a long road to recovery ahead of him, of course, but for now, he says he’s just grateful to be alive.

The world’s been anxiously awaiting more good news from Hart’s camp and according to TMZ, things are looking promising. While he’s out of the hospital though, he’s not back home just yet, as he’ll need to spend around a week at a rehab facility. This all follows an accident involving him and his 1970 Barracuda, driven by a friend. Both were badly injured and the incident resulted in back surgery for Hart, who needed three fractured areas in his spine fused.

Back injuries are no joke and even despite the good news, fans should know there’s still a long road to a full recovery for the comedian and actor. After a week at the rehab center, he’ll hopefully get to go home and at that point, he’ll start out-patient therapy.

Comedian Kevin Hart Suffers Serious Injuries After Car Crash 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hart’s Jumanji co-star Dwayne Johnson has been a rock (sorry, I had to) for his friend through the whole ordeal, cutting his honeymoon short to appear on the first episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show in Hart’s place while he recovered. When asked how Kevin was doing, The Rock, knowing he’d be alright, brought out the funny guns, saying:

“Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son. I connected with him today and you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat. That’s real love. We spoke the pediatrician and he said he’s doing very well.”

While Kevin Hart has yet to issue a formal statement himself on the matter, it’s nice to hear that he’s doing well enough to have been discharged from the hospital and with any luck, he’ll be fully back on his feet again for the premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level, which hits theaters this December.