Kevin Hart Will Require Extensive Physical Therapy After Car Accident

It’s going to be a tough road back for Kevin Hart, but it looks like he’s going to be okay. The comedian was involved in a scary car crash over the weekend, resulting in serious injuries to both him and the other individuals in the vehicle. He’s expected to make a full recovery though after undergoing extensive physical therapy.

According to the police who arrived on the scene, Hart was sitting in the passenger seat when his vintage 1970 Plymouth Barracuda drove off the road. Investigators say that alcohol did not contribute to the incident, but haven’t ruled out speeding as the cause. Nearby witnesses claim they heard the sound of tires screeching shortly before hearing the sound of the crash.

The vehicle was being driven by Hart’s friend Jared Black, who reportedly also suffered serious injuries. Black’s fiancé Rebecca Broxterman, meanwhile, was pinned in the backseat of the car after the accident, but thankfully walked away with only minor scrapes. The terrifying event came just a day after the 40-year-old actor posted a video of himself driving the Barracuda on his Instagram story.

Over the past few days we’ve seen tons of celebrities sending messages to the beloved performer and even longtime collaborator Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently posted a supportive message on Instagram upon hearing the news. “Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real,” he said. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

The duo co-hosted the MTV Movie Awards together recently, while also co-starring in films like Central Intelligence and Jumanji. They were also planning to team up again for Hobbs & Shaw 2, though it’s unknown if that’ll happen now following the accident.

Of course, we’re all rooting for Kevin Hart to recover as quickly as possible and with the love and support of those around him, there’s no doubt that he’ll be back making his fans laugh again in no time at all.