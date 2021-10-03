Kevin Hart Shares BTS Image From New Netflix Comedy

Kevin Hart only signed his exclusive development deal with Netflix last year, but he’s not wasting any time maximizing his output for the streaming service. Fatherhood wasn’t part of the deal after being acquired by Sony, but it still ended up as one of the platform’s ten most-watched movies ever after drawing in 61 million streams in four weeks.

Semi-autobiographical miniseries True Story with Wesley Snipes lands in early 2022, while a couple of weeks back Hart signed on to produce and star in high concept heist caper Lift from The Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray. On top of that, he’s busy shooting Me Time with esteemed co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Regina King. The funnyman recently shared a behind the scenes photo taken during production, which you can check out below.

Netflix Reveals First Images From Kevin Hart Miniseries True Story 1 of 4

The premise revolves around Hart’s stay at home dad who finally gets some alone time when his wife and kids are out of town, only for his wild best friend to show up on the scene unannounced, leading to a chaotic weekend. Wahlberg’s comedic performances have always been one of the more underrated aspects of his arsenal, so seeing him bounce off Hart’s boundless energy should be fun to see.

Hart, Wahlberg and King are all solid performers in the genre, while Hamburg has been involved with Meet the Parents, Zoolander, I Love You, Man and Night School as either a writer, director or producer, so Me Time has more than enough talent to deliver a great Netflix comedy.