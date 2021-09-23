Kevin Hart Starring In Netflix Heist Movie From Fast & Furious Director

Having signed a bumper contract with Netflix last year for multiple movies, Kevin Hart is wasting no time making the most of it. The streamer’s recent smash hit Fatherhood wasn’t part of the deal having been acquired from Sony before the actor and comedian put pen to paper, but it nonetheless ended up as one of the platform’s ten most-watched movies ever.

The first images from semi-autobiographical miniseries True Story were revealed last week, while Hart is currently shooting comedy Me Time with Mark Wahlberg. On top of that, the 42 year-old has been announced to headline and executive produce heist caper Lift, from a spec script by Dan Kunka that Netflix picked up this past March as per Deadline.

Netflix Reveals First Images From Kevin Hart Miniseries True Story

X-Men veteran Simon Kinberg and The Batman‘s Matt Reeves are also part of the producorial team, with Lift set to be directed by Law Abiding Citizen, Straight Outta Compton and The Fate of the Furious‘ F. Gary Gray. The plot follows a female master thief and her ex-boyfriend, who works for the FBI and will presumably be played by Hart.

The former flames team up to steal $100 million in gold bullion being transported on a commercial flight from London to Zurich, where things will almost certainly fail to go according to plan. Shooting is scheduled to begin early next year, and it’s a decent high concept setup. The success of Fatherhood proved Hart remains immensely popular, so Lift should be a big hit whenever it arrives on Netflix.